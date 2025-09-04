Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 2 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as southern Colorado teams continue their seasons!

Game of the Week is the Pueblo South Colts vs Falcon Falcons. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday in Falcon.

The Colts look to bounce back after losing their season opener last week to the Mead Mavericks. The Mavericks were last year's state runner-up.

The Falcons are 2-0 on the season after beating Rampart in Zero Week, and defeating George Washington in their home opener 30-19.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Doherty Spartans 6:30 p.m.

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Air Academy Kadets vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Falcon Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Liberty Lancers vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Sierra Stallions vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 p.m.

Evanston (WY) Red Devils vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Arvada Bulldogs vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs The Classical Academy Titans 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Zero Week Schedule

Thursday:

Mesa Ridge Grizzlies vs Northfield Nighthawks 6:00 p.m.

Rampart Rams vs Ponderosa Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Stratton Eagles vs Genoa-Hugo Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Mountain Valley Wolves vs Walsh Eagles 2:00 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Denver South Ravens 4:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Deer Trail Eagles 4:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Monte Vista Pirates 6:00 p.m.

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Granada Bobcats 6:00 p.m.

Limon Badgers vs Flatirons Academy Bison 6:30 p.m.

Cañon City Tigers vs Eagle Valley Devils 7:00 p.m.

George Washington Patriots vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo West Cyclones vs Pomona Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Lincoln Lancers vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Alamosa Mean Moose vs Banning Lewis Academy Stallions 7:00 p.m.

Sterling Tigers vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs Salida Spartans 7:00 p.m.

Calhan Bulldogs vs West Grand Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Akron Rams vs St. Mary's Pirates 7:00 p.m.

Simla Cubs vs Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Front Range Christian Falcons vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs Walsenburg Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Merino Rams vs McClave Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Swink Lions vs Sanford Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Idalia Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Kiowa Indians vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Manzanola Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Eads Eagles vs Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Elbert Bulldogs vs Springfield Longhorns 1:00 p.m.

Custer County Bobcats vs Plateau Valley 1:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs Mitchell Marauders 1:00 p.m.

Bethune Bobcats vs Cotopaxi Pirates 1:00 p.m.

Eaton Reds vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 2:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 2:00 p.m.

Dayspring Christian Eagles vs Holly Wildcats 2:00 p.m.

Wiley Panthers vs Kit Carson Wildcats 2:00 p.m.

Cheraw Wolverines vs Flagler Panthers 4:00 p.m.

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Grand Valley Cardinals 4:00 p.m.

Lewis-Palmer Rangers vs Coronado Cougars 6:00 p.m.

Manitou Springs Mustangs vs Propsect Ridge Miners 6:00 p.m.

Trinidad Miners vs Raton (N.M.) Tigers 7:00 p.m.

