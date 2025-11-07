Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 11 and Playoff Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues this week as Class 3A schools finish the regular season, and all other classifications began their quest for a state title!

Game of the Week is the Discovery Canyon Thunder vs the Pueblo South Colts. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Dutch Clark Stadium.

With a win, the Colts will clinch the Class 3A Pikes Peak League title. If the Thunder win, they will share the league title with Pueblo South and Lewis-Palmer.

Both teams enter the match-up 7-2 overall. The Colts are 4-0 in league play, and the Thunder are 3-1 with their only league loss coming against Lewis-Palmer.

Pueblo South has wins against Falcon, Pueblo East, Skyline, Palmer, Pueblo Centennial, Harrison and Lewis-Palmer. Their two non-league losses were against Mead and Pueblo County.

Discovery Canyon's other loss on the season was against Widefield. They beat Pueblo Central, Pueblo East, Rampart, Pueblo County, Pueblo Centennial, Harrison and Palmer this season.

Friday Football Fever - Week 11 Schedule

Thursday:

Class 3A Regular Season

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Coronado Cougars 6:30 p.m.

Pueblo County Hornets vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Class 1A Playoffs

Monte Vista Pirates vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 6:00 p.m.

Class 4A Playoffs

Montbello Warriors vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Loveland Red Wolves vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Class 3A Regular Season

Game of the Week: Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Pueblo South Colts 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Palmer Terrors vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Class 2A Playoffs

Florence Huskies vs The Classical Academy Titans 1:30 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 11 Schedule

Friday:

Class 5A Playoffs

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Cherokee Trail Cougars 4:00 p.m.

Class 4A Playoffs

Air Academy Kadets vs Golden Demons 7:00 p.m.

Class 3A Regular Season

Sierra Stallions vs Cañon City Tigers 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

6-Man Playoffs

Granada Bobcats vs Sierra Grande Panthers 12:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Idalia Wolves 1:00 p.m.

Prairie Mustangs vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 p.m.

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Eads Eagles 1:00 p.m.

Walsh Eagles vs Caliche Buffaloes 1:00 p.m.

Class 2A Playoffs

Eaton Reds vs La Junta Tigers 1:00 p.m.

Lamar Thunder vs Kent Denver Sun Devils 1:30 p.m.

Class 1A Playoffs

Flatirons Academy Bison vs Limon Badgers 1:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Wray Eagles 1:00 p.m.

8-Man Playoffs

Crowley County Chargers vs Akron Rams 1:00 p.m.

Las Animas Trojans vs Sanford Mustangs 1:00 p.m.

Elbert Bulldogs vs McClave Cardinals 1:00 p.m.

