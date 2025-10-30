Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 10 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues this week as southern Colorado teams make their final push for the playoffs!

Game of the Week is the Buena Vista Demons taking on the Colorado Springs Christian Lions. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Friday at UCCS.

The winner of Friday's contest will win the Class 1A Tri-Peaks League. Both teams are 3-0 in league play, each beating Ellicott, Rye and Peyton.

The Demons are a perfect 8-0 on the season, with non-league wins over Salida, Platte Valley, Centauri, Limon and Steamboat Springs.

The Lions are 6-2 overall with losses to Limon and Class 2A's Florence. They defeated Holyoke, Platte Canyon, and Class 2A's Woodland Park in non-league play.

Friday Football Fever - Week 10 Schedule

Thursday:

Coronado Cougars vs Pueblo East Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Grand Junction Tigers vs Sand Creek Scorpions 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Durango Demons vs Vista Ridge Wolves 6:00 p.m.

Montrose Rad Hawks vs Pueblo West Cyclones 6:00 p.m.

Game of the Week: Buena Vista Demons vs Colorado Springs Christian Lions 7:00 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Cañon City Tigers vs Pueblo County Hornets 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo South Colts vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Falcon Falcons vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

La Junta Tigers vs Woodland Park Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs Manitou Springs Mustangs 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Week 10 Schedule

Wednesday:

FINAL: Idalia Wolves 45, Miami-Yoder Buffaloes 0

Thursday:

Manzanola Bobcats vs Wiley Panthers 5:00 p.m.

Palmer Ridge Bears vs Liberty Lancers 6:00 p.m.

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Palmer Terrors 6:30 p.m.

Gateway Olympians vs Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks 7:00 p.m.

Doherty Spartans vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Ellicott Thunderhawks vs Peyton Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Walsenburg Panthers vs Hoehne Farmers 7:00 p.m.

Bethune Bobcats vs Granada Bobcats 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Pueblo Central Wildcats vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Stratton Eagles vs Walsh Eagles 6:00 p.m.

Harrison Panthers vs Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Florence Huskies vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Center Vikings vs Trinidad Miners 7:00 p.m.

Yuma Outlaws vs Limon Badgers 7:00 p.m.

St. Mary's Pirates vs Byers Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Crowley County Chargers vs Fowler Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Rocky Ford Meloneers vs Holly Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Swink Lions vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Custer County Bobcats vs Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds 7:00 p.m.

Rampart Rams vs Air Academy Kadets 7:00 p.m.

Saturday:

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Cheyenne Wells Tigers 1:00 p.m.

Cotopaxi Pirates vs North Park Wildcats 1:00 p.m.

Otis Bulldogs vs Eads Eagles 1:00 p.m.

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Hanover Hornets 1:00 p.m.

Springfield Longhorns vs McClave Cardinals 1:00 p.m.

Sierra Grande Panthers vs Flagler Panthers 4:00 p.m.

