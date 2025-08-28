Friday Football Fever 2025: Week 1 Preview

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Friday Football Fever continues Thursday and into the weekend as all southern Colorado teams return to the gridiron!

Game of the Week is the Discovery Canyon Thunder taking on the Pueblo Central Wildcats at Dutch Clark Stadium.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. on Friday.

It's the first game of the season for both teams, and they're coming off playoff appearances in 2024.

The Thunder finished 9-3 overall last season and won the Pikes Peak League with a 5-0 record. They lost in the quarterfinals of the playoffs to Thompson Valley, who went on to win the Class 3A state title.

The Wildcats also finished 9-3 last season, and they were second in the Southern League. They lost in the quarterfinals to Mead, the state runner-up in Class 3A, by the final score of 34-23.

Friday Football Fever - Week 1 Schedule

Thursday:

Mead Mavericks vs Pueblo South Colts 6:00 p.m.

Friday:

Doherty Spartans vs Liberty Lancers 7:00 p.m.

George Washington Patriots vs Falcon Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Montbello Warriors vs Vista Ridge Wolves 7:00 p.m.

Ponderosa Mustangs vs Palmer Ridge Bears 7:00 p.m.

Discovery Canyon Thunder vs Pueblo Central Wildcats 7:00 p.m.

Coronado Cougars vs Palmer Terrors 7:00 p.m.

Sand Creek Scorpions vs Harrison Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo County Hornets vs Pueblo West Cyclones 7:00 p.m.

Other Games in Southern Colorado - Zero Week Schedule

Thursday:

Elizabeth Cardinals vs Sierra Stallions 6:00 p.m.

Calhan Bulldogs vs Akron Rams 6:30 p.m.

Cherokee Trail Cougars vs Pine Creek Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans vs Horizon Hawks 7:00 p.m.

Rampart Rams vs Lewis-Palmer Rangers 7:00 p.m.

Air Academy Kadets vs Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 7:00 p.m.

Eads Eagles vs Arickaree Bison 7:00 p.m.

Friday:

Granada Bobcats vs Cotopaxi Pirates 1:00 p.m.

Woodland Park Panthers vs Lincoln Lancers 4:00 p.m.

Branson/Kim Bearcats vs Kiowa Indians 5:00 p.m.

Primero Bulldogs vs Walsh Eagles 6:00 p.m.

Hoehne Farmers vs Simla Cubs 6:00 p.m.

Raton (N.M.) Tigers vs Lamar Thunder 7:00 p.m.

Pueblo Centennial Bulldogs vs La Junta Tigers 7:00 p.m.

The Classical Academy Titans vs Eaton Reds 7:00 p.m.

Kent Denver Sun Devils vs Florence Huskies 7:00 p.m.

Peyton Panthers vs The Pinnacle Timberwolves 7:00 p.m.

Banning Lewis Academy Stallions vs University Bulldogs 7:00 p.m.

Colorado Springs Christian Lions vs Limon Badgers 7:00 p.m.

Byers Bulldogs vs Rocky Ford Meloneers 7:00 p.m.

Genoa-Hugo Pirates vs Briggsdale Falcons 7:00 p.m.

Crowley County Chargers vs Merino Rams 7:00 p.m.

Elbert Bulldogs vs McClave Cardinals 7:00 p.m.

Fowler Grizzlies vs Swink Lions 7:00 p.m.

Sangre de Cristo Thunderbirds vs Las Animas Trojans 7:00 p.m.

Walsenburg Panthers vs Lyons Lions 7:00 p.m.

Cheraw Wolverines vs Sierra Grande Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Wells Tigers vs Stratton Eagles 7:00 p.m.

Hanover Hornets vs Flagler Panthers 7:00 p.m.

Manzanola Bobcats vs La Veta Redhawks 7:00 p.m.

Mitchell Marauders vs Arvada Bulldogs 7:30 p.m.

Saturday:

Resurrection Christian Cougars vs Cañon City Tigers 1:00 p.m.

Rye Thunderbolts vs Trinidad Miners 1:00 p.m.

St. Mary's Pirates vs Gilpin County Eagles 6:00 p.m.

Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks vs Widefield Gladiators 7:00 p.m.

Miami-Yoder Buffaloes vs Wiley Panthers 7:00 p.m.

We want to highlight the athletes working hard in southern Colorado! If we weren't able to make it to a game near you and you have video to share, send it in using the form below:

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

___

____

