Friday Football Fever 2025: playoff recap, teams push for state title

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Several southern Colorado high schools were in action last weekend making a push for a state championship.

Class 5A Playoffs: Second Round

FINAL: Fountain-Fort Carson Trojans 0, Cherry Creek Bruins 56

Fountain-Fort Carson's season came to an end Friday night against Cherry Creek, the number one ranked team in Class 5A. The Trojans finished the season 8-4 overall.

FINAL: Mullen Mustangs 21, Pine Creek Eagles 18

Pine Creek's season came to an end Friday night after losing a heart-breaker to 10th ranked Mullen. The Eagles finished the season 7-4 overall after having a bye last week.

Class 4A Playoffs: Second Round

FINAL: Northfield Nighthawks 14, Pueblo West Cyclones 16

After receiving a first-round bye, the Cyclones didn't skip a beat as they won a close battle with Northfield 16-14 on Friday night. With the win, Pueblo West improved to 8-3 on the season.

Pueblo West, who is ranked eighth in Class 4A, advances to take on top-seeded Dakota Ridge. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. Friday at Jeffco Stadium.

FINAL: Mesa Ridge Grizzlies 16, Palmer Ridge Bears 19

Palmer Ridge squeaked out a victory over rival Mesa Ridge Friday night. The Class 4A Soco League 2 foes met for the second time this season. The Bears won the first match-up earlier this season 35-7.

The Grizzlies finish the season 6-6 on the season. They defeated Loveland in the first round of the playoffs.

The Bears improve to a perfect 11-0 on the season after having a bye in the first round of the playoffs. They will face sixth-ranked Broomfield at noon on Saturday at Don Breese Stadium in the quarterfinals.

FINAL: Vista Ridge Wolves 3, Broomfield Eagles 49

Vista Ridge had their season come to end Friday night after losing to Broomfield. The Wolves, who finished third in the Class 4A Soco League 2, finished the season 8-4 overall.

Class 3A Playoffs: First Round

FINAL: Pueblo South Colts 50, Conifer Lobos 42

Ninth-ranked Pueblo South won a thrilling shootout on the road Friday to advance to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Colts defeated eighth-ranked Conifer 50-42.

The Colts, who won the Class 3A Pikes Peak League, improve to 9-2 overall. They will face top-ranked Windsor in the second round on Saturday at 1 p.m.

FINAL: Lewis-Palmer Rangers 10, Mead Mavericks 52

Lewis-Palmer's season came to an end Saturday afternoon after losing to fourth-ranked Mead. The Rangers finished the season with a 6-5 record, and they took second place in the Class 3A Pikes Peak League.

FINAL: Pueblo County Hornets 0, Roosevelt Roughriders 47

Pueblo County snapped a playoff drought, but lost their first round contest at sixth-ranked Roosevelt. The Hornets finish the season 7-4 overall, and they took second place in the Class 3A Southern League.

FINAL: Coronado Cougars 13, Pomona Panthers 45

Coronado's season came to an end Saturday after a loss at Pomona. The Cougars, who won the Class 3A Southern League, finished the season 7-4 overall.

Class 2A Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL/OT: Kent Denver Sun Devils 48, The Classical Academy Titans 49

Third-ranked The Classical Academy won an overtime thriller at home against Kent Denver. The Titans remain perfect on the season, improving to 11-0.

The Class 2A Metro League champions advance to the semifinals where they will visit Wellington. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Class 1A Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL: Limon Badgers 50, Monte Vista Pirates 14

Second-ranked Limon won at Monte Vista on Saturday to reach the Class 1A state semifinals. With the win, the Class 1A North Central League champions improved to 10-1 overall.

Limon will host North Central League rival and defending state champion Wray in the semifinals. The Badgers beat Wray 28-7 earlier this season. Kickoff for the semifinal game is scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

8-Man Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL: Norwood Mavericks 14, McClave Cardinals 44

Third-ranked McClave advanced to the semifinals Saturday with a win against Norwood. The Cardinals, who won the 8-Man Arkansas Valley League, remain perfect on the season.

McClave advances to take on Haxtun on the road in the semifinals. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

6-Man Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL: Sierra Grande Panthers 7, Idalia Wolves 56

Eighth-ranked Sierra Grande's season came to an end Saturday after losing to Idalia. The Panthers, who won the 6-Man Southwest League title, finished the season 10-2 overall.

FINAL: Branson/Kim Bearcats 21, Cheyenne Wells Tigers 70

After upsetting Eads in the first round, 11th ranked Branson/Kim's season came to an end Saturday at home. The Bearcats, who finished second in the 6-Man Southwest League, finished the season 7-4 overall.

The Tigers, who are the reigning 6-Man state champions and won the Southeast League, improved to 10-1 overall.

Cheyenne Wells advances to take on Stratton, which will be a rematch of the last two state title games. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday. Stratton was the only team to beat the Tigers during the regular season.

