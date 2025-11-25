Friday Football Fever 2025: playoff recap, Palmer Ridge advances to semifinals

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Several southern Colorado high schools were in action last weekend making a push for a state championship.

Class 4A Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL: Broomfield Eagles 27, Palmer Ridge Bears 45

Third-ranked Palmer Ridge advances to the semifinals after defeating Broomfield last Saturday. The Class 4A Soco League 2 champions remain undefeated on the season with a 12-0 record.

The Bears advance and will travel for the first time in the playoffs to take on second-ranked Montrose. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday.

FINAL: Pueblo West Cyclones 14, Dakota Ridge Eagles 42

The Cyclones season came to an end on Saturday after a loss to top-ranked Dakota Ridge. Pueblo West, who was ranked eighth in Class 4A and finished third in Soco League 1, finished 8-4 on the season.

Class 3A Playoffs: Quarterfinals

FINAL: Pueblo South Colts 14, Windsor Wizards 56

Pueblo South's season came to an end Saturday after a loss to top-ranked Windsor. The Colts, who were ranked ninth in Class 3A and won the Pikes Peak League, finished the season 9-3 overall.

Class 2A Playoffs: Semifinals

FINAL: The Classical Academy Titans 7, Wellington Eagles 29

The Classical Academy's effort to repeat as state champions fell short on Saturday after a loss to second-ranked Wellington. The Titans, who were ranked third in Class 2A and won the Metro League, finished the season 11-1 overall.

Class 1A Playoffs: Semifinals

FINAL: Wray Eagles 21, Limon Badgers 35

Second-ranked Limon advances to the state championship game after defeating Wray on Saturday. The Class 1A North Central League champions improved to 11-1 overall.

The Badgers will take on top-ranked Buena Vista for the Class 1A title. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.

8-Man Playoffs: Semifinals

FINAL: McClave Cardinals 8, Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs 50

McClave's season came to an end Saturday after a loss to Haxtun. The Cardinals, who were ranked third in 8-Man and won the Arkansas Valley League, finished the season with an 11-1 record.

6-Man Playoffs: Semifinals

FINAL: Branson/Kim Bearcats 21, Cheyenne Wells Tigers 70

The Tigers chance for a repeat state title ended Saturday after a heartbreaking loss against Stratton. Cheyenne Wells, who was ranked third in 6-Man and won the Southeast League, finished the season 10-2 overall.

Be sure to download the Scorestream app for Apple and Android devices. News5 Sports uses Scorestream to get the latest scores, photos, and videos from YOU, the fans! We’ll feature content from your favorite team online and on-air within our Friday Football Fever shows.

___

How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans The first ever Colorado whole blood program started with UCHealth and the Colorado Springs Fire Department. Then this past summer, it expanded to Teller County where it's proving important to rural emergencies. How the whole blood program is helping southern Coloradans

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.