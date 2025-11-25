Friday Football Fever 2025: playoff recap, Palmer Ridge advances to semifinals

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Several southern Colorado high schools were in action last weekend making a push for a state championship.
Class 4A Playoffs: Quarterfinals
FINAL: Broomfield Eagles 27, Palmer Ridge Bears 45
Third-ranked Palmer Ridge advances to the semifinals after defeating Broomfield last Saturday. The Class 4A Soco League 2 champions remain undefeated on the season with a 12-0 record.
The Bears advance and will travel for the first time in the playoffs to take on second-ranked Montrose. Kickoff is at 1 p.m. Saturday.
FINAL: Pueblo West Cyclones 14, Dakota Ridge Eagles 42
The Cyclones season came to an end on Saturday after a loss to top-ranked Dakota Ridge. Pueblo West, who was ranked eighth in Class 4A and finished third in Soco League 1, finished 8-4 on the season.
Class 3A Playoffs: Quarterfinals
FINAL: Pueblo South Colts 14, Windsor Wizards 56
Pueblo South's season came to an end Saturday after a loss to top-ranked Windsor. The Colts, who were ranked ninth in Class 3A and won the Pikes Peak League, finished the season 9-3 overall.
Class 2A Playoffs: Semifinals
FINAL: The Classical Academy Titans 7, Wellington Eagles 29
The Classical Academy's effort to repeat as state champions fell short on Saturday after a loss to second-ranked Wellington. The Titans, who were ranked third in Class 2A and won the Metro League, finished the season 11-1 overall.
Class 1A Playoffs: Semifinals
FINAL: Wray Eagles 21, Limon Badgers 35
Second-ranked Limon advances to the state championship game after defeating Wray on Saturday. The Class 1A North Central League champions improved to 11-1 overall.
The Badgers will take on top-ranked Buena Vista for the Class 1A title. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at the CSU Pueblo Thunderbowl.
8-Man Playoffs: Semifinals
FINAL: McClave Cardinals 8, Haxtun Fightin' Bulldogs 50
McClave's season came to an end Saturday after a loss to Haxtun. The Cardinals, who were ranked third in 8-Man and won the Arkansas Valley League, finished the season with an 11-1 record.
6-Man Playoffs: Semifinals
FINAL: Branson/Kim Bearcats 21, Cheyenne Wells Tigers 70
The Tigers chance for a repeat state title ended Saturday after a heartbreaking loss against Stratton. Cheyenne Wells, who was ranked third in 6-Man and won the Southeast League, finished the season 10-2 overall.
