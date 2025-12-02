Friday Football Fever 2025: Palmer Ridge to play for title, Limon wins Class 1A

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — Just two southern Colorado teams were in action last weekend as they continued their quest for a state title.

Class 4A Playoffs: Semifinals

FINAL: Palmer Ridge Bears 31, Montrose Red Hawks 29

Third-ranked Palmer Ridge won a thriller against second-ranked Montrose Saturday to advance to the Class 4A state championship game! The Bears, who won Soco League 2, remain undefeated on the season with a 13-0 record.

The Bears advance and will play top-ranked Dakota Ridge, who is also undefeated, on Saturday. Kickoff is at 1:30 p.m. at Canvas Stadium in Fort Collins.

Class 1A Playoffs: State Championship

FINAL: Limon Badgers 14, Buena Vista Demons 10

The Limon Badgers are Class 1A state champions! Limon, who entered the game ranked second in Class 1A, defeated top-ranked Buena Vista at CSU Pueblo in a thriller last Saturday. It was the Demons only loss of the season.

The game was a rematch of a contest that happened during the regular season. Buena Vista won that game at home by the final score of 13-10. The Badgers, who won the North Central League, finished the season 12-1 overall and won their third state title in the last four years.

