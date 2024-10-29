Former USA Volleyball men's coach takes over as President and CEO

COLORADO SPRINGS — USA Volleyball has been making major changes over the course of the last month. The men's coaching position became vacant after John Speraw elected to leave the sidelines and run the entire organization as the President and CEO.

Speraw has been involved with USA Volleyball for more than 20 years. He was an assistant during the gold medal run in 2008, took over as head coach in 2013 and led the team to bronze medals in 2016 and most recently at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

After years of coaching at the collegiate and Olympic levels, Speraw felt it was time for him to do more for the game.

"You start to think more broadly about the organization and how to make an impact on the sport and the young people that play," said Speraw. "I've been having more and more global thoughts about what we can do as an organization the more and more I've gotten experience and a little bit older."

One of Speraw's first big moves as President and CEO was to replace himself as the men's coach and he was able to find an internal solution. Karch Kiraly is moving from the women's team to replace Speraw.

Kiraly played for the U.S. men's team for nine years, leading them to gold in both 1984 and 1988. As the women's national coach, he led his team to bronze in Rio, gold in Toyko, and silver in Paris.

"It's just been an absolute honor and privilege to have worked with the U.S.A. women's program and team for the last 16 years and I look forward to another total and absolute privilege and honor to work with the men's team," said Kiraly.

"Why Karch? It's because he's the best player and coach in the history of our sport," said Speraw. "He's the most well known player in the world and coach in the world, and most importantly he is a great person, great role model, and great teacher."

Kiraly says the change for him came at a time that he was ready for a new challenge and a new coaching opportunity. Now preparing for the 2028 Olympic games in Los Angeles, he has already shifted his focus to the needs of the men's team, which won bronze this past summer.

"What can this men's program do? What small edges can the program earn? What incremental improvements can the program accomplish to maximize the teams chances of winning a gold medal on home court," said Kiraly.

With Kiraly's transition to the men's program, the search for a new women's coach is on, but Speraw says there is no rush. His hopes are to have a replacement by late December or early January.

