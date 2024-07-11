Former Air Force pitcher and rookie All-Star Paul Skenes throws 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Former Air Force pitcher and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie right-hander Paul Skenes allowed no hits through seven innings Thursday against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The former Falcon is a 22-year-old All-Star who made his 11 start for the Pirates on Thursday. Skenes threw 99 pitches, struck out 11 batters and walked one.

Left-hander Colin Holderman started the eighth and gave up a single to the first batter, Jake Bauers.

Skenes pitched at Air Force for two years and received several accolades in his freshman season. For the first time in Air Force baseball's history, Skenes was named a Golden Spikes awards semifinalist.

Air Force's Skenes named a Golden Spikes award semifinalist

He was also named the Mountain West Freshman of the Year.

Air Force's Skenes named Mountain West Freshman of the Year

Skenes also picked up his third First Team All-American honor from Baseball America that year. In his sophomore season, Skenes became the second Air Force pitcher to receive Mountain West Pitcher of the Year honors.

Skenes receives Mountain West Pitcher of the Year honors

After his sophomore season, Skenes transferred to LSU.

The Associated Press contributed to this web story.

