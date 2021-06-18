Air Force's Skenes earns third First Team All-American honor

USAFA — Air Force's Paul Skenes continues to rack in the hardware.

On Thursday, the Falcon freshman pitcher & catcher picked up his third First Team All-American honor from Baseball America.

Skenes was the only true freshman named to the first team, & was the only player from the Mountain West to earn a spot on any of the three teams.

The California native has now earned First Team All-American honors by three outlets (Collegiate Baseball News, NCBWA, Baseball America), while also earning Co-Freshman of the Year honors from CBN, was named the District 8 Player of the Year by the NCBWA, and is one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award.

Skenes put together one of the greatest freshman seasons in program history, while ranking near the top of numerous categories nationally most of the season as a two-way threat.