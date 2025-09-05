Football season kicks off with passion, tradition, and packed sports bars in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co — COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — As the first game of the regular football season officially kicked off, local fans and businesses marked the occasion with enthusiasm and high expectations. At Trainwreck Sports Bar in Colorado Springs, football nights are more than just a pastime; they're a tradition.

Thursday, Sunday, Monday, and even Saturday game days bring out dedicated fans wearing their team colors, filling booths, and creating a high-energy atmosphere.

“I go to bars every week pretty much during football season,” said Jacob Vor, a longtime Dallas Cowboys supporter.

“It’s the start of the NFL season, so I had to come support my team,” added Jeremy Flores, a Denver Broncos fan.

But for many patrons, the football experience extends beyond the game itself. Flores described it as a social ritual: “The football fan experience for me is just everybody gets together and there’s always a conversation. You can talk about this player, that player—it brings people together.”

For others, like Ronnie Edwards, the connection to football is deeply personal.

“Football was my dad’s favorite sport. He followed it religiously. Football always makes me feel like I’m with him,” Edwards shared.

That personal connection fuels rivalries and long-standing traditions among fans. “Lots of Cowboys fans to talk trash with,” Edwards joked. “They’re the rivals—you want to beat up on them in the first week.”

Vor, who often watches games with friends who are Eagles fans, has his own ritual. “The loser of the game has to pay the bill,” he said, smiling.

For the staff at Train Wreck Sports Bar, football season brings a significant increase in business—and challenges.

“September was our busiest month last year for football,” said Jerimiah Duell, interim general manager. “For opening day, last week we got crushed. It was very busy.”

The bar ramps up staffing to meet demand. “We’ll probably run three servers on a Monday night normally, but during football we’ll run eight,” Duell noted. “On Saturdays and Sundays, we staff up to 12 servers.”

Their orders also change dramatically. “We’ll definitely be ordering lots of chicken wings and extra beer,” he added.

Ultimately, fans say they’re not just paying for food and drinks, but for memories made with friends, family, and even rivals.

