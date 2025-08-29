Football games to watch this season on KOAA-TV

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — KOAA-TV is your home for Big Ten college football, Notre Dame football and Sunday Night Football! Check out the action all season long.
Be sure to tune in on Sunday, November 30 as the Denver Broncos will be taking on the Washington Commanders on KOAA-TV!
Below is a list of the college football and NFL games you can watch on KOAA-TV:
College Football
Big Ten Football
Week 1
Saturday, August 30: New Mexico at Michigan 5:30 p.m.
Week 2
Saturday, September 6: Boston College at Michigan State 5:30 p.m.
Week 4
Saturday, September 20: Purdue at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
Week 5
Saturday, September 27: Oregon at Penn State 5:30 p.m.
Week 8
Saturday, October 18: USC at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.
Week 14
Saturday, November 28: Indiana at Purdue 5:30 p.m.
As the season progresses, Big Ten games on KOAA-TV will be announced. News5 will update this web story when those games are announced.
Notre Dame Football
Week 3
Saturday, September 13: Texas A&M at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.
Week 4
Saturday, September 20: Purdue at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
Week 6
Saturday, October 4: Boise State at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
Week 8
Saturday, October 18: USC at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.
Week 11
Saturday, November 8: Navy at Notre Dame 5:30 p.m.
Week 13
Saturday, November 22: Syracuse at Notre Dame 1:30 p.m.
NFL
NFL Thursday Games
All NFL games on KOAA-TV will kickoff at 6:20 p.m.
Week 1
Thursday, September 4: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 13
Thursday November 27: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens
Sunday Night Football
Week 1
Sunday, September 7: Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo Bills
Week 2
Sunday, September 14: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings
Week 3
Sunday, September 21: Kansas City Chiefs at New York Giants
Week 4
Sunday, September 28: Green Bay Packers at Dallas Cowboys
Week 5
Sunday, October 5: New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills
Week 6
Sunday, October 12: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 7
Sunday, October 19: Atlanta Falcons at San Francisco 49ers
Week 8
Sunday, October 26: Green Bay Packers at Pittsburgh Steelers
Week 9
Sunday, November 2: Seattle Seahawks at Washington Commanders
Week 10
Sunday, November 9: Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 11
Sunday, November 16: Detroit Lions at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 12
Sunday, November 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Los Angeles Rams
Week 13
Sunday November 30: Denver Broncos at Washington Commanders
Week 14
Sunday, December 7: Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs
Week 15
Sunday, December 14: Minnesota Vikings vs Dallas Cowboys
Week 16
Sunday, December 21: Cincinnati Bengals at Miami Dolphins
Week 17
Sunday, December 28: Chicago Bears at San Francisco 49ers
Starting in Week 5, flex scheduling begins. This means Sunday afternoon games can be moved to night games if better match-ups develop. The NFL will announce its schedule for Week 18 on December 28. KOAA-TV will carry the Sunday night game that week, Sunday, January 4.
News5 will update this web story if changes are made to the current Sunday night schedule and when the Week 18 game is announced.
