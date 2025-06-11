First-ever girls pro flag football camp inspires next generation of athletes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Flag football is growing rapidly across the country, particularly among young females. To continue that growth, a group called "Pro Football Camp" is holding its first-ever girls pro flag football camp in Colorado Springs this week.

Last year, flag football became a sanctioned CHSAA sport and had enough participants to produce two classifications. This camp was created to inspire more girls to play while developing new skills.

"We are here to inspire. We are here to empower these young ladies and we want to instill everything that we know, everything we know about football and give it to them because they are the next generation rising up in this sport," said former pro Breaya Quintana.

Throughout the four-day camp, participants are learning from nine current and former women's professional football players.

"It's so cool. I didn't know that I was actually going to be coached by a bunch of pros which is really awesome,” said Emily Sherbondy. “But, I also just love seeing all these girls out here and they're all so cool and have a love for the game. It's so fun.”

Flag football camps and the overall growth of the sport are valued because of the opportunities they provide for girls that didn't exist before.

"It's really important to me because ever since I was little and watching my brothers play football, I've always wanted to play. Even if it was tackle, I always want to get involved. Now that flag football is a sport for CHSAA, I get to experience playing the football game," said Emily Cruz.

Members of the Pro Football Camp say they are planning to do more flag football camps in the future.

___

Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival A fentanyl scare prompted the evacuation of more than 1,500 people from an arts festival in southern Colorado over the weekend. Fentanyl scare prompts evacuation from a southern Colorado arts festival

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.