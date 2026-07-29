Fernando Tatis Jr. goes 5 for 5 and Padres top Rockies 8-7 on Xander Bogaerts’ sac fly in 9th

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. went 5 for 5 with two RBIs in the first five-hit game of his career, and Xander Bogaerts' sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning gave the San Diego Padres an 8-7 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday night.

Tatis became the first major leaguer with five singles in a game this season and the first Padres player to do it since Adrián González on Aug. 11, 2009.

Manny Machado had three hits for the Padres, including an eighth-inning single that was misplayed by right fielder Jake McCarthy for an error — allowing Jake Cronenworth to score the tying run.

San Diego loaded the bases against Jimmy Herget (0-4) with nobody out in the ninth on Jackson Merrill's leadoff single and two walks. Merrill scored on Bogaerts’ fly to center field, giving the Padres (54-53) their fourth straight win.

Mason Miller (3-1) struck out all three batters in the top of the ninth to keep it tied at 7.

Padres manager Craig Stammen was ejected in the fourth after arguing with plate umpire Jeremie Rehak, who did not grant Bogaerts an ABS challenge.

San Diego scored twice in the second on Luis Campusano’s run-scoring double and Tatis’ RBI single. Machado had an RBI single in the fifth to pull San Diego within one, and Tatis tied it at 4 with another run-scoring single in the sixth.

Ezequiel Tovar and Mickey Moniak each had an RBI double in the seventh to give the Rockies a 6-4 lead.

San Diego evened it in the bottom half when Merrill singled home a run and Ty France scored on a fielding error by third baseman Willi Castro.

Tovar drew a bases-loaded walk from Adrian Morejon in the eighth to put Colorado in front 7-6.

Castro and Moniak both homered in the third as the Rockies scored four times to take a 4-2 lead. McCarthy hit an RBI single and came around on Moniak's two-run shot.

Up next

Rockies RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-2, 2.79 ERA) takes the mound Wednesday. The Padres had not announced a scheduled starter for the series finale.

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AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

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