District 38 celebrates 15 student-athletes signing National Letter of Intent

15 student-athletes in District 38 have inked their names to national letter of intents, guaranteeing they will further their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level.
MONUMENT — 15 District 38 student athletes participated in National Signing Day, guaranteeing them to further their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Below is a list of the athletes and where they will be competing in college.

Lewis-Palmer student athletes:

Drew Boyarko - Baseball, UCCS
Kate Kleinsmith - Girls Soccer, Seton Hall University
Gwen McAllister - Girls Soccer, University of South Carolina Upstate Hunter Morgan - Baseball, Dodge City Community College
Abigail Perry - Swimming, The Ohio State University
Maddie Sanderson - Volleyball, University of Montana

Palmer Ridge student-athletes:

Amara Langstaff - Girls Lacrosse, Slippery Rock University
Lauren Clawson - Volleyball, Fort Hays State University
Mia Hansen - Volleyball, Southern Methodist University
Ryan Eells - Boys Lacrosse, Delaware
Channing Howarth - Field Hockey, Belmont Abbey
Myra Newman - Volleyball, University of Mary
Danielle Wilke - Volleyball, Missouri Science and Tech
Haley Inscoe - Girls Soccer, Drury University
Sydney Fisher - Girls Soccer, Nebraska Kearney

