District 38 celebrates 15 student-athletes signing National Letter of Intent

MONUMENT — 15 District 38 student athletes participated in National Signing Day, guaranteeing them to further their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Below is a list of the athletes and where they will be competing in college.
Lewis-Palmer student athletes:
Drew Boyarko - Baseball, UCCS
Kate Kleinsmith - Girls Soccer, Seton Hall University
Gwen McAllister - Girls Soccer, University of South Carolina Upstate Hunter Morgan - Baseball, Dodge City Community College
Abigail Perry - Swimming, The Ohio State University
Maddie Sanderson - Volleyball, University of Montana
Palmer Ridge student-athletes:
Amara Langstaff - Girls Lacrosse, Slippery Rock University
Lauren Clawson - Volleyball, Fort Hays State University
Mia Hansen - Volleyball, Southern Methodist University
Ryan Eells - Boys Lacrosse, Delaware
Channing Howarth - Field Hockey, Belmont Abbey
Myra Newman - Volleyball, University of Mary
Danielle Wilke - Volleyball, Missouri Science and Tech
Haley Inscoe - Girls Soccer, Drury University
Sydney Fisher - Girls Soccer, Nebraska Kearney
___
Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum
The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face.
_____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.