District 38 celebrates 15 student-athletes signing National Letter of Intent

MONUMENT — 15 District 38 student athletes participated in National Signing Day, guaranteeing them to further their academic and athletic careers at the collegiate level. Below is a list of the athletes and where they will be competing in college.

Lewis-Palmer student athletes:

Drew Boyarko - Baseball, UCCS

Kate Kleinsmith - Girls Soccer, Seton Hall University

Gwen McAllister - Girls Soccer, University of South Carolina Upstate Hunter Morgan - Baseball, Dodge City Community College

Abigail Perry - Swimming, The Ohio State University

Maddie Sanderson - Volleyball, University of Montana

Palmer Ridge student-athletes:

Amara Langstaff - Girls Lacrosse, Slippery Rock University

Lauren Clawson - Volleyball, Fort Hays State University

Mia Hansen - Volleyball, Southern Methodist University

Ryan Eells - Boys Lacrosse, Delaware

Channing Howarth - Field Hockey, Belmont Abbey

Myra Newman - Volleyball, University of Mary

Danielle Wilke - Volleyball, Missouri Science and Tech

Haley Inscoe - Girls Soccer, Drury University

Sydney Fisher - Girls Soccer, Nebraska Kearney

___





Original Drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum The Money Museum in Colorado Springs features an original drawing of the medal by its designer, John Sinnock. It gives people the chance to learn about the history of the medal, and it's representation of the dangers members of the Armed Forces face. Original drawing of the Purple Heart on display at the Money Museum

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.