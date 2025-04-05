Discovery Canyon baseball off to best start in program history

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Thunder players have been making a lot of noise when they step up to the plate. Discovery Canyon has scored 114 runs through their first eight games, which has them undefeated heading into league play.

"Being 8-0 feels good, but I can tell you that none of these guys, we have four captains, and we talk about goals all the time, nobody had the goal of being 8-0. That was never the goal here,” said head coach Justin Ross.

Most of the Thunder team grew up playing with each other and building up the chemistry that they have now. After what they felt was an underwhelming season last year, the team knew that this year was going to be a lot different.

"We've been talking about this year for so long. We've had many lunch table conversations about our junior year is the year,” said junior catcher Cole Teltschik. “We've built up a lot of anticipation and we want to perform. We are really a tight knit group of guys and that really just builds our confidence when we can play together."

Despite the 8-0 start, the Thunder are the lowest ranked undefeated team in CHSAA’S 4A rankings, coming in at number nine. The players feel as if the low ranking serves as more motivation to go out and not just beat teams, but to make a statement.

“That just gives us more fuel and by having them do that, it's a bad things on the other teams part because we’re coming for it all,” said junior Jaxon Ross.

The toughest part of the Thunder’s schedule is ahead of them as they begin league play next week. Inside the 4A Pikes Peak League are four out of the top ten teams in 4A.

