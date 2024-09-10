Despite losing season opener, Broncos fans sticking by QB Bo Nix and the team

DENVER — The Denver Broncos did not open the season like they wanted, but the fandom and hope behind rookie quarterback Bo Nix remains strong.

Nix scored his first NFL touchdown – but also threw two interceptions – in his debut Sunday in Seattle as Denver lost to the Seattle Seahawks, 26-20.

Nix completed 26 of 42 passes for a pedestrian 138 yards. He scrambled for a four-yard score with just over two minutes to play.

"It's going to take some time, but watching the way he played, watching the way that he owned up to his mistakes, he's going to be a good player. It's going to be phenomenal for the Broncos. I'm super excited," said Gui Chavez, whose family has held onto their season tickets for more than 50 years.

Chavez told Denver7 he's excited to continue watching Nix play. He said despite the outcome against the Seahawks, he thinks the rookie quarterback is a great addition to the team.

"That's the way it is. Things go up and down. We're just waiting for our up," Chavez said.

Brandy Richburg's family has held onto their Broncos season tickets since the early 1970s. She told Denver7 she's also still fully onboard with Nix.

"I want to see Bo Nix play. I have faith in him," she said. "I'll be here next week to see what's going on with the Steelers. Fingers crossed."

Week 2's match-up against the Pittsburgh Steelers brings former Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson back to Denver. 104.3 The Fan's Zach Bye said the Broncos need to focus on protecting the ball and settle into their offense to avoid costly turnovers.

"A lot of improvement needs to happen if this version of the Broncos is going to win as many games as the fan base believes," Bye said. "I think Broncos Country can go into the off-season feeling great about year number two, but you got to start seeing more than we saw in Week 1."

The Broncos will take on the Steelers at home, where all eyes will be squarely focused on Nix.

"It's going to take us some time to get there, but we will get there," Chavez said. "Die-hard Bronco fans, absolutely. It's in our blood."