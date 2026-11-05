Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton nominated for Salute to Service Award

Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton has been selected as the Broncos’ nominee for the 2026 Salute to Service Award presented by USAA.

Payton is one of 32 nominees from the NFL. You can vote on your favorite nominee here. The Salute to Service Award honors a league member who demonstrates an exceptional commitment to honoring and supporting the military community.

Past winners include Christian McCaffrey (2025), George Kittle (2024) and Joe Cardona (2023).

According to the bio for Payton, he is an advocate for veterans and supports the organization K9s For Warriors.

It goes on to say he has raised more than $200,000 for veteran-service programs and established a club partnership with K9s For Warriors with the Denver Broncos.Voting is open now through Monday, November 30th. The three finalists will be announced in January.

The winner will be recognized at NFL Honors during the week of Super Bowl LXI in Los Angeles.

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