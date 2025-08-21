Denver Broncos’ depth is a double-edged sword | Talk of the Town

DENVER, Colo. — After another delightful preseason performance by the Denver Broncos has the Scripps News Denver Sports team believing that roster depth will be key to their success this season.

“Top to bottom I’m not sure any team has had a better off season than the Denver Broncos,” Scripps News Denver Sports Reporter Nick Rothschild said. “They are dominating in every phase of these preseason games; I think that matters.”

Beating the Cardinals 27-7 will not show up in any record books, but some performances on the field certainly turned heads.

“I became a massive fan of Pat Bryant,” Scripps News Denver Sports Reporter Bradey King said. “He led the team in receiving yards and talking to him after the game he has so much confidence and I feel like he’s actually ready to contribute right away.”

With great depth, however, comes great conundrums for head coach Sean Payton and general manager George Paton.

You can only field 53 players on the final roster heading into the regular season, which means Payton and Paton will have some tough decisions to make after facing the Saints in New Orleans in their preseason finale.

“I think the running back room is another one like that,” King said. “It seems that Audric Estime might be the man out in that room. The way they were handing out reps against Arizona it seems like they know who they like, and Estime got the least amount of reps.”

___

____

