Denver Broncos begin offseason conditioning program, prepare for upcoming season

ENGLEWOOD — Starting Monday, the Denver Broncos are back on the field getting ready for the next season. Monday begins their offseason conditioning program, which leads directly into the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday.

Fans are not invited to attend these practices, but it all leads up to training camp, where a limited number of fans will be able to attend.

The team is only inviting a smaller group because of construction.

___





Teller Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% Colorado firefighting capacity Teller County Commissioner Dan Williams said a Forest Service employee recently revealed the agency was facing a 40% reduction in firefighting capability in the state of Colorado following massive federal cuts. Teller County Commissioner says Forest Service lost 40% firefighting capacity in Colorado

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.