Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
8  WX Alerts
Sports

Actions

De La Cruz and Burns power the Reds to a 7-2 victory over the Rockies

Rockies Reds Baseball
Kareem Elgazzar/AP
Colorado Rockies' Kyle Freeland delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds, Tuesday, April 28, 2026, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Kareem Elgazzar)
Rockies Reds Baseball
Posted

CINCINNATI (AP) — Elly De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs and Chase Burns reached 100 strikeouts faster than any other Cincinnati pitcher as the Reds beat the Colorado Rockies 7-2 on Tuesday night.

De La Cruz sandwiched a pair of RBI singles around a two-run homer by Spencer Steer — his fifth — for a 4-1 lead in the third inning. De La Cruz then hit his team-leading 10th homer in the eighth after a base hit by Dane Myers, giving the Reds a 6-2 lead. He finished 3 for 4 with two steals.

Burns (3-1) issued a game-opening walk to Edouard Julien and then struck out the side. He struck out TJ Rumfield swinging for the third out and his 100th strikeout in 72 1/3 innings.

Burns matched his season high with nine strikeouts, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk in six innings. He threw 97 pitches and left after striking out Kyle Karros with one out and runners on second and third and retiring Ezequiel Tovar on a flyout.

Relievers Graham Ashcraft, Tony Santillan and Brock Burke closed it out the win for Cincinnati.

Kyle Freeland (1-2) came off the injured list and walked Myers to begin his first start since April 7th. Myers scored on De La Cruz's single before Steer homered for a 3-0 lead. The Reds are 13-1 when scoring first.

Freeland allowed four runs on five hits in five innings. Tanner Gordorn gave up three runs in three innings.

Burns allowed a leadoff single to Tyler Freeman in the second, but De La Cruz robbed Karros of a one-out base hit to help keep it 3-0.

Julien hit his second homer — a solo shot in the third — before Burns struck out the side. Julien added an RBI single in the fifth and finished with three hits. Mickey Moniak went 1 for 5 and extended his hitting streak to 12 games.

Sal Stewart doubled and scored the final run on Nathaniel Lowe's single as Cincinnati improved to 12-2 in the last 14 games with Colorado.

Up next

Rockies RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (2-1, 3.42 ERA) starts Wednesday opposite Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (2-2, 5.40).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Report a typo