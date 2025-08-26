CU Boulder's Ralphie VI — never a big fan of running — retires from kicking off football games

BOULDER, Colo. — Ralphie VI, nicknamed Ember, is retiring after four years of running around Folsom Field with the Ralphie Handlers to kick off football games at the University of Colorado.

As her name indicates, Ralphie VI is the sixth live buffalo mascot for CU Boulder. In her retirement, she will live out her days with Ralphie V on a ranch, the school said in a press release Tuesday.

The decision came after staff noted that 5-year-old Ralphie VI didn't particularly enjoy running and instead liked leisurely strolls in a pasture, the school said.

“Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she’s happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes,” said Taylor Stratton, director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program. “She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socializing with Ralphie V.”

Wondering who will take her place? Plans are already in motion to bring in Ralphie VII, who is in training, but no other details on her are available as of publishing time and there is no timeline for her debut.

The previous bison, Ralphie V, had served as the mascot from 2008 until 2019, when she retired.

The Ralphie Live Mascot Program is supported almost entirely by donations, which cover her feeding, care, maintenance, travel expenses, handler uniforms and gear, and equipment.

In 2019, Scripps News Denver went 360 to explore colleges and universities using live animals as mascots.

Colorado’s three largest colleges have live animals as their mascots: The University of Colorado at Boulder has Ralphie the Buffalo, Colorado State has Cam the Ram, and the Air Force Academy has a falcon named Nova.

The team will open the season on Friday against Georgia Tech.

