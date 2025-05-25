CSU Pueblo’s Katherine Higgins and Reece Sharman-Newell win national titles

PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — The NCAA DII track and field national championships came to a close after the three-day event was hosted at CSU Pueblo.

Thunderwolves Katherine Higgins and Reece Sharman-Newell hoisted national champion trophies at the top of the podium after finishing first in their respective events.

Higgins, a senior participating in her final career event, won the shot put after throwing 53 feet 9 inches. It marks the first time she has won the event after finishing as a runner-up four times in her career.

“It feels unbelievable. I’m just overcome with emotion, and I’m so proud of everything I’ve done this season and how far I’ve come in these last 5 years. And you get a taste of being so close to a championship and then taking second, and taking second, and taking second. It just feels amazing to achieve your goals and go out on the top,” said Higgins.

She finished her career as a six-time All-American.

After receiving her national championship trophy, she was honored with another award. Katherine received the NCAA Elite 90 award.

The Elite 90 award honors the individual who has reached the pinnacle of competition at the national championship level in their respective sport while also achieving the highest GPA across all three NCAA divisions.

Thunderwolf junior, Sharman-Newell, ran a 3:48.44 time in the 1500-meter race to claim his first national title.

This comes after he finished as the runner-up in the same event during the indoor track season.

