CSU and CU prepare for bowl games Saturday

COLORADO — It's a big weekend for Colorado sports! Two of our college teams are going bowling. The Colorado State University (CSU) Rams are in Arizona Friday morning getting ready for the Snoop Dogg Bowl.

They will take on the Redhawks from Miami (Ohio). Kickoff for that game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Three hours after that, the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) will play in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffs will take on Brigham Young University (BYU) Saturday in San Antonio. Kickoff for this one is at 5:30 p.m.

