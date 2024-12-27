Watch Now
Sports

Actions

CSU and CU prepare for bowl games Saturday

The CSU Rams will play the RedHawks on Saturday in the Snoop Dog Bowl in Arizona. Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The CU Buffs are taking on BYU for the Alamo Bowl in San Antonio on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5:30 p.m.
rocky mountain showdown 2023.jpg
Posted

COLORADO — It's a big weekend for Colorado sports! Two of our college teams are going bowling. The Colorado State University (CSU) Rams are in Arizona Friday morning getting ready for the Snoop Dogg Bowl.

They will take on the Redhawks from Miami (Ohio). Kickoff for that game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Three hours after that, the University of Colorado Boulder (CU) will play in the Alamo Bowl. The Buffs will take on Brigham Young University (BYU) Saturday in San Antonio. Kickoff for this one is at 5:30 p.m.

___



‘You have a purpose,’ Child cancer survivor is giving back to Children's Hospital Colorado

A high school student in Colorado Springs who survived a brain tumor is now helping other children who are going through cancer treatment.

Surviving brain cancer now coaching others, one local highschooler's journey

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community