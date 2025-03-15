Crowley County back in state title for the first time since 2018

DENVER — Crowley County picked up a big win in the Final Four to advance to Saturday’s championship game. The Chargers are back in the Class 2A championship for the first time since 2018. They’ll be looking to win a title for the first time since 1968.

Falcon, Mesa Ridge, and Colorado Springs Christian School (CSCS) girls saw their season come to a close after some tough losses. It was the third straight trip to the final four for CSCS and Mesa Ridge, while Falcon was in it for the first time.

No. 2 Crowley County 52, No. 3 Bishop Machebeuf 41

Crowley County started the game off hot, but fell into a shooting slump in the second quarter. What was once a double digit lead had vanished and the game was tied going into the half.

Anthoni Walter and Gunner Hughes took over on offense for Crowley County, giving them some breathing room and propelling them to the state title game.

No. 6 Windsor 71, No. 2 Mesa Ridge 62

The first half was as back-and-forth as it gets. Neither team was able to pull away for a comfortable lead but Mesa Ridge did get the edge going into the break up 33-29.

The Grizzlies fell behind by 8 in the third quarter, but only trailed by 6 going into the fourth after a buzzer beater by J’Marius Jones.

Trailing by 10 with just under two minutes to play, the Grizzlies made a run. Zander Iwanski drilled a three pointer, cutting the deficit down to just 4 with 1:19 left to play. But the time ran out on the Grizzlies comeback as Windsor was able to put the game away from the free throw line.

No. 1 Resurrection Christian girls 39, No. 5 CSCS 31

The Lions dreams of a three-peat came to an end in the Final Four as they fell to the top seed in Class 3A. The Lions trialed by as much as 10, but fought their way back into the game and cut it down to one. But, Resurrection Christian ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.

No. 16 Green Mountain 77, No. 21 Falcon 67

The Falcons made it to the Final Four for the first time in program history after pulling off two major upsets, but ran into a Green Mountain team that had been hot.

Falcon started the game down 7-0, but rallied and responded with an 8-0 run. Although they trailed by just four to start the second quarter, Green Mountain went on a 14-0 run and built an 18-point lead.

Green Mountain led by as many as 24 in the second half, but Falcon was able to cut it to 11 early in the fourth. But, the Falcons ran out of time and were unable to complete the comeback.

___





How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers The Pueblo Police Department is warning people of card skimming happening at several locations across the Steel City. Card skimming is not a new crime, but Pueblo police say it's becoming increasingly common. How to keep your credit card information safe from card skimmers

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.