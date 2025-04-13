Coronado boys volleyball team eyes first state tournament appearance

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Coronado High School boys' volleyball team is having a breakthrough season with a remarkable 17-1 record as they eye their first state tournament appearance since the sport was sanctioned by CHSAA during the 2020-2021 season.

The Cougars, who won 11 games last season and missed the regional tournament, have exceeded expectations this year.

Their success has dramatically shifted their goals.

"We had no idea how good we were going to do, but when we won that first game, the expectations definitely went from like making regionals to winning state," said senior Gavin Mason.

The possibility of bringing home a championship holds special significance for the program.

"It would mean the world. I mean, being able to bring a state title to Coronado after it hasn't seen one in a long time would be huge. I'd like to see a Coronado volleyball banner up here in the gym," Jackson Amerine shared.

Team chemistry has been a crucial factor in their success. The players have developed a relaxed, supportive environment that balances competitiveness with camaraderie.

"Keeping it loose, keeping it fun. Just joking with each other about 'you suck man,' and then setting them the next time and getting a kill. Then they are like, that's what I'm talking about," head coach Hannah Williams explained.

Despite the lighthearted atmosphere, the team recognizes the need to intensify their focus as they approach the postseason.

"I think as we get close to regionals, the practices are definitely going to have to go up a little bit. We goof around, but as we get close to regionals, we still need to keep the fun and goofiness. I've seen in our games when we get too serious is when we stop having fun, and when we stop having fun, we stop playing as a team," Jackson noted.

Currently undefeated in league play with just five matches remaining, the Cougars need to win three more matches to secure at least a share of the Pikes Peak 5A League title—which would be the first in program history.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.