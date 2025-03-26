Coors Field marks 30th anniversary with fresh twists on classic food items

DENVER — Coors Field will mark its 30th anniversary as the home of the Colorado Rockies by offering fresh twists on classic menu items.

You can view the changes to the food items and where they're located below:



Wazee Burger (located in sections 125 and 137):

Toasted potato bun Half-pound beef patty Sliced cheddar cheese Bacon Boom boom sauce Lettuce Tomato





Coors Field

Wild Fries (located in section 134):

Thinly cut potato fries tossed with seasoned salt and served with a side of dipping sauce





Joni Schrantz

Dessert Nachos (located in section 134):

Fried flour tortillas tossed in cinnamon sugar, fresh berries, topped with powdered sugar and caramel drizzle, served with a side of whipped cream



Joni Schrantz

___





