Colorado's new No. 10 brings roaring river of hope to Rapids

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — When the Colorado Rapids sent Đorđe Mihailović to Toronto, the $8 million they got in return didn't cool fans' tempers.

They felt betrayed as once again, their soccer club was cutting costs at the expense of the product on the field.

But this is why it pays to not overreact before you see the whole picture. Padraig Smith took that $8 million and spent it on the most expensive transfer in the history of Colorado soccer.

The player they got in return may prove to be one of the most talented to ever wear a Rapids shirt.

“You can just watch the player, all the things that we value around here, for me all the things that make great athletes 'great' and good people 'good', this is what we have here," Rapids head coach Chris Armas said, speaking about their new No. 10 Paxten Aaronson.

Aaronson comes to Colorado from German side Eintracht Frankfurt — as a United States born player returning home made all the sense in the world.

“These types of players and the opportunities to bring these types of players in at such a young age, it’s not common," Rapids team president Padraig Smith said. "When that opportunity presents itself, you have to go out and grab it. That’s what we did. We’re incredibly excited about it.”

As he prepares to turn 22 years old in late August, Aaronson is hoping to use his years of European football experience to chase championships with the Rapids.

“I think it will challenge me as a young player to come to a team and fight for trophies," Aaronson said. "[I want to] get better in roles and aspects that Europe can’t give me. I think that’s the main thing that attracted me to [the Rapids].”

Not everyone was a fan of the move.

In fact, most of the national soccer media was confused by Aaronson's decision to leave Europe and come play in U.S. Major League Soccer while fighting for a spot on the U.S. Men's National Team roster ahead of the 2026 World Cup — which the U.S. will help host.

From Smith's perspective, this is the perfect time for Aaronson to return home and get in front of domestic eyeballs.

“This is exactly what we want to do," Smith said. "We want to bring in the best young players and build team that are capable of win trophies on our side but exciting and entertaining our fans as well.”

Aaronson plays with a relentless motor and inventive creativity that should make this Rapids side a delight to watch.

“My best position is in the center of the field," Aaronson said. "Pressing the ball, winning the ball, and being able to advance it. I think I bring a lot of hunger, goals, and assists, and when I’m involved in the game — both with and without the ball — that’s when you get the best out of me.”

“When you have a player that talks about ‘you get the best out of me with and without the ball’ it’s exciting," Smith said. "That’s what you’re looking for.”

“It’s a perfect fit," Armas said. "His play will do the talking of what a real player is, a team player, that plays for the joy of the game - which sometimes gets lost these days.”

His $8 million price tag, along with high expectations, could create a mountain of pressure. But Aaronson believes he's prepared for the burden, and looks forward to carving his own path through the noise.

“It’s a huge honor to be at the start of something special here in Colorado," Aaronson said. "I take that pressure of wearing the number 10 and being a big player and I think I embrace that and can grow as a player and a person.”

If Aaronson reaches his lofty potential here in Colorado, he will end up being the most talented player in Rapids history.

Admittedly, that's a high bar. For now, he's focused on winning matches, making the playoffs and hearing his name called to represent the USA at the World Cup.

