Colorado Springs Vikings heading to Florida for Pop Warner Super Bowl

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Vikings 11-and-under team will head to Florida to participate in the week-long tournament with a chance at being crowned national champions.

The Vikings have gone undefeated this season. They’ve been named city, state, and regional champions which qualifies them for the national tournament.

“I’m excited for this because this is the biggest game of my life and we get to go to SeaWorld,” said Solomone Moala.

All of the players have an understanding that this trip was not just handed to them, but they worked extremely hard for it. They were sure to speak on the amount of conditioning they do at practice.

“We did do a lot of conditioning this year but I feel like all that conditioning finally paid off because we get to go to Florida,” said James Harding.

The national tournament will feature eight teams from each age group and division. The 11U Vikings will have to win three games to be crowned national champions.

Taking a full team and their families across the country is very expensive so the Vikings have been fundraising to help pay the expenses. During the snow storm, the team went into their local neighborhoods and shoveled driveways. During that week they were able to raise more than $700 to put towards the trip.

The Pop Warner Super Bowl will take place from December 7-14 in Orlando.

