Colorado Springs United Football League team will be named the Colorado Stampede

The name for the Colorado Springs United Football Team was revealed on Sunday. The team will be called the Colorado Stampede.

Last month, the UFL announced Colorado Springs will join the league next season. They will play their home games at Weidner Field.

“Bringing professional football to Colorado Springs is a vote of confidence in our city and in what we have built downtown,” said Mayor Yemi Mobolade last month. “A UFL team will put Colorado Springs in front of a national audience, bring fans to Weidner Field, and give southern Colorado a professional football team to call its own. We are proud to welcome the UFL to the foot of Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, and we look forward to seeing our community make this team its own.”

The first official game will be played on Sunday, April 11 at 1 p.m. MT.

Rhode Island will also join the league next season, then teams in Utah and Oklahoma in 2028.

The UFL will have eight teams next season. On top of Colorado Springs, they are the Columbus Aviators, Dallas Renegades, DC Defenders, Louisville Kings, Orlando Storm, Rhode Island Breakers and St. Louis Battlehawks.

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