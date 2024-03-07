Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC look to build on last season's success

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks Football Club (FC) are looking to build on their success on the pitch from last season.

The team invited the media to preview its upcoming United Soccer League regular season. The Switchbacks reached the playoffs for the third straight year last season.

They won five of seven preseason games in 2024, and of course, are looking to harness that momentum. The Switchbacks open the regular season on Saturday in Miami.

"But the reality is the players are all looking at March 9th," said James Chambers, the Switchbacks coach. "That's the reality and they're really excited. There was a real good energy in the building today. Everybody bounced in and we're looking forward to to getting on the flight and getting to Miami."

The team's home opener is next Saturday against Detroit.

