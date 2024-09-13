Colorado Springs Christian football coach defeats stage four colon cancer

COLORADO SPRINGS — One year ago, Colorado Springs Christian High School's football coach had to temporarily leave the sidelines and the classroom. During the 2023 football season, Amos Velasquez was experiencing major stomach pains.

The pain got to an excruciating point, making Velasquez choose to make a trip to the emergency room. He was later diagnosed with stage four colon cancer.

“It was devastating," said Velasquez. "I have four kids and been married 20 years. So, the first thing that goes through my mind is who is going to take care of my kids.”

Following the diagnosis Velasquez underwent surgery to remove a tumor from his stomach. In November of 2023, he began his chemotherapy treatments. Despite facing major health issues, one of his biggest frustrations was being away from his players and students.

The chemotherapy was completed in April, and in July, he was notified that he was in remission. Throughout his treatment process, he received an outstanding amount of support from the families of his players and the entire Colorado Springs Christian community.

Velasquez is back on the sidelines this season as his Lions have returned a strong group and will look to make another deep playoff run.

___





The Aftermath of Homeless Camp Cleanups In Pueblo The City of Pueblo and the mayor have received both support and pushback about the way they are trying to clean up the steel city. Last week, the city cleared out trash and homeless camps along Fountain Creek. Support and push back homeless encampments along Fountain Creek in Pueblo were cleared up

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.