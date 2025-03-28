Colorado Rockies franchise value grew 0% for the second straight year

DENVER — After losing more than 100 games for the second consecutive year, the Colorado Rockies franchise value once again grew 0%.

The franchise is currently worth around $1.5 billion, the same as it was last year, according to recent Forbes estimates.

In its annual Major League Baseball (MLB) team valuation rankings, Forbes has the Rockies as the 24th most valuable baseball team, which is four spots lower than last year's ranking.

According to ESPN, the Rockies averaged more than 31,000 fans a game last year, which was good for 15th in the league out of 30 teams. Last year, the Rockies averaged more than 32,000 fans, which ranked them 14.

Colorado joined the following three teams in seeing no increase from last year:



St. Louis Cardinals

Seattle Mariners

Tampa Bay Rays

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers saw their value skyrocket 25% since their victory.

