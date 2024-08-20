Colorado natives heading to Costa Rica for World Championships

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Olympic Games have concluded in Paris but athletes are still traveling the world to represent Team USA in search of medals.

Seven Colorado natives will head to Costa Rica this week to compete in the 2024 Obstacle Course Racing World Championships. Five of those seven athletes are teenagers from Colorado Springs and Castle Rock.

“I think all the greatest ninjas are here so it's going to be great to represent Colorado,” said 17-year-old Hans Hertz. “Show a friendly competition with all the other ninjas for team USA and show them why you should come out to Colorado and train with us."

Hans has been doing ninja training for seven years and has already competed all across the country. He also became one of a select few to make it to stage four on Season 15 of American Ninja Warrior. Going to Costa Rica will be his first time competing out of the country.

Also joining the team is Jaleesa Himka, also known as “Ninjaleesa”. Jaleesa, 16-years-old, won a gold medal in Belgium in the 100-meter speed course. She was also a national finalist on American Ninja Warrior.

The team is focused on winning in Costa Rica but some of them also have their eyes set on the biggest stage in sports. The 2028 Olympic Games will integrate obstacle course racing into the modern pentathlon. With the direction the sport is going, young ninjas are hoping to see speed course racing become its own event.

Max Salebra, 13-years-old, is an American Ninja Warrior junior winner and has also been selected to compete for Team USA. He is hoping that this selection is a sign of good things to come.

“I love watching the Olympics. It's one of my favorite things ever and it would just be a dream come true for me to ever be on the Olympics,” said Max.

The four day competition in Costa Rica begins on August 22nd.





Professional Bull Riders are Leaving Pueblo The Professional Bull Riders are leaving Pueblo after 17 years. The company is heading for Texas leaving the City with lost jobs and millions of dollars spent to recruit and keep them in southern Colorado. Professional Bull Riders leave for Texas

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.