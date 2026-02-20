Colorado High School Wrestling State Championship underway at Ball Arena

DENVER, Colo. (KOAA) — The state's best high school wrestlers are facing off on the mats over the next few days. Day one of the Colorado High School Wrestling State Championship at Ball Arena is in the books.

Schools from all across Colorado are competing for team and individual titles, including the Widefield Gladiators. The boy's team won their first regional championship since 2002 last week.

They now hope to make some noise in the state championship.

"This group, we all came here four years ago and we've just been working together for multiple years," said James Fernandez, Widefield's wrestling coach. "It's just great to see them all start to click and as much as... it's nice to have these seniors, there's a lot of underclassmen that are contributing straight out the gate, so... it's just great all across the board."

The semifinals continue Friday and state champions will be crowned on Saturday.

___

Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout' The Pueblo County Coroner has identified the four people killed in yesterday's massive pileup on I-25. This report has the latest on the investigation, which points to high winds and a sudden "brownout" as the cause of the tragic chain-reaction crash. Victims Identified in 30-Car Pileup Caused by a 'Brownout'

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.