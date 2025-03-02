Colorado Girls Basketball: 5A and 6A first-round playoff results

COLORADO SPRINGS — All roads lead to the Denver Coliseum. After completion of the 5A and 6A “play-in” rounds, 32 teams remained in each bracket heading into the Friday night games.

Twelve southern Colorado teams hit the hardwood with an opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16. Click the video player above for highlights and recaps from games at Air Academy, Pine Creek, and Pueblo East.

Scores for the remaining games can be found below.

6A:

No. 16 Rocky Mountain 49, No. 17 Vista Ridge 37

No. 5 Pine Creek 61, No. 28 Overland 36

No. 15 Doherty 35, No. 16 Rock Canyon 29

5A:

No. 1 Air Academy 76, No. 32 Grand Junction 19

No. 16 Northridge 51, No. 17 Canon City 47

No. 9 Montrose 61, No. 24 Discovery Canyon 50

No. 5 Green Mountain 66, No. 28 Sierra 24

No. 12 Palmer Ridge 50, No. 21 Summit 35

No. 7 Frederick 67, No. 39 Pueblo County 41

No. 10 Standley Lake 37, No. 23 Lewis-Palmer 40

No. 14 Pueblo East 37, No. 19 Falcon 58

_____

