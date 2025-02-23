Colorado College women’s basketball having a record-setting season

COLORADO SPRINGS — For each of the nine years that the Tigers have been under the leadership of head coach Katherine Auguste, Colorado College has improved their win percentage.

This year they have taken it to another level.

The team made history in January by cracking the top twenty-five in the Division Three national rankings.

Just over a week later, senior Zoë Tomlinson became the program’s and the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference’s all-time leading rebounder.

The success continued pouring in.

With a seven-point victory over the Ozarks, the Tigers had extended their win streak to ten games. It’s the first time since the 1976-77 season that they have strung together that many wins.

In that same victory, they set a new program record for wins in a season with 21. Since then, the Tigers have added another win to the column and only one more game remains in the regular season.

Their story doesn’t end there. Currently sitting in first place in the SCAC blue division, it will be the first time the program has won the regular season conference title. And yet there is still more to be done.

Colorado College has made an appearance in the conference tournament championship game each of the last four years but they have fallen short every time.

With the momentum they currently have in the season, they hope it carries into the tournament and leads to the program's first SCAC title.

The SCAC tournament will take place in Irving, Texas from February 28 - March 1.

