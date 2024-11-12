Colorado College men's soccer selected to NCAA Tournament, will host two rounds

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College (CC) Tigers men's soccer team has been selected to play in the NCAA Tournament, according to the school.

It will be the first consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance for CC since 2002. Three games, including the Tigers first round matchup against Pacific Lutheran, will be held this weekend at Stewart Field, which is located on CC's campus.

The Tigers finished the season with a 15-2-3 record and will open tournament play Saturday at 11 a.m. Claremont-Mudd-Scrips will face Oglethorpe University at Stewart Field at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

The winner of those two games will face off in the second round Sunday at Stewart Field at 1 p.m.

CC says this is the Tigers 22 appearance in the tournament. They enter the competition with their best record since 1992 when CC made it to the Final Four.

This season, the Tigers won a share of the regular season Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference title. They lost in the conference semifinals Friday against St. Thomas.

The college says the Tigers enter the tournament with the second best goals against average and shots per game average in the nation. They also rank among the top schools in shutout percentage and scoring offense.

Last season, CC made it to the Elite Eight for the first time in 30 years.

