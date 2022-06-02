Colorado College hockey announce full 2022-23 schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS — Year two of the Kris Mayotte era is setting up to be a good one for the CC Tigers.

On Wednesday, the Colorado College hockey team released its 2022-23 non-conference hockey schedule, completing its 34-game slate for the upcoming season. The Tigers renew competition with an old conference opponent, finalize a couple of series with East Coast teams and continue playing a pair of regional rivals.

“We are excited to announce our upcoming non-conference schedule,” head coach Kris Mayotte said. “We made a conscious effort to schedule programs, for this year and in the future, that our fans have interest in seeing, as well as a focus on the Western part of the country.”

Following an exhibition game at the Air Force Academy on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Tigers open the regular-season against former Western Collegiate Hockey Association-foe Alaska Anchorage on Oct. 7th-8th, at Ed Robson Arena. Colorado College last played the Seawolves in the 2018-19 season-opening series in Anchorage and the teams battled 75 times as members of the WCHA from 1993-2013.

A trip to Canton, N.Y., for a series against St. Lawrence University follows the weekend after on Oct. 14-15. The two teams played on opening weekend last season to officially open Robson Arena.

Continuing a budding regional rivalry, the Tigers head to the desert for a weekend in Tempe, Ariz., to face Arizona State, Oct. 21-22, in the Sun Devils’ brand new rink, the Multi-Purpose Arena. Colorado College and ASU split a pair of games at Robson Arena last season.

CC will battle Air Force for the Pikes Peak Trophy in a home-and-home series, Oct. 28-29. The teams play at Robson Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, followed by a contest at Cadet Ice Arena the following evening. The Tigers have held possession of the Pikes Peak Trophy the last four seasons.

The following weekend, the Tigers host Minnesota Duluth, Nov. 4-5, on the opening weekend of conference action. The National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) released the conference schedule last month.

The final non-conference games of the season closes out the calendar year. Princeton University travels to Colorado Springs, Dec. 30-31, at Robson Arena.

“Our schedule allows us to play a number of leagues across the country while preparing us for our games in the NCHC,” Mayotte said.

The NCHC schedule was released in April and can be found here.

_____

