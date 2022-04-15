Colorado College hockey announces 2022-2023 NCHC schedule

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, the National Collegiate Hockey Conference (NCHC) & Colorado College hockey revealed the 2022-23 league schedule.

Second-year head coach Kris Mayotte and the Tigers open league play the weekend of Nov. 4-5 by hosting Minnesota Duluth, winners of two of the last four NCAA titles, at Ed Robson Arena. The Bulldogs did not travel to Colorado Springs this past season.

The following weekend, CC travels to Miami University (Nov. 11-12), then returns home to host St. Cloud State, Nov. 18-19. The Huskies feature two former Tigers in goalie Dom Basse, & former captain and forward Grant Cruikshank. The 2022 calendar year closes out with series at Minnesota Duluth, Dec. 2-3, and at home against Omaha, Dec. 9-10 before the Tigers go on winter break.

After the new year, Colorado College plays 14 consecutive league games, starting with a series at St. Cloud State on Jan. 13-14, followed by a home weekend against Western Michigan on Jan. 20-21. Also during the second half of the season, CC will host North Dakota (Feb. 24-25) and travel to Omaha (Feb. 10-11) and Western Michigan (Feb. 17-18).

The Battle for the Gold Pan against in-state rival and defending national champion Denver begins on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Magness Arena. The teams will then battle on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Robson Arena and close the regular season on March 3-4.

Following the regular season, the NCHC Tournament begins with the best-of-three quarterfinal series March 10-12, with the top four seeds hosting the bottom four seeds on campus sites.

CC will release its non-conference schedule, as well as game times and TV schedule, at a later date.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.