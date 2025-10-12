Colorado College defeats Air Force 4-2, retains Pikes Peak trophy for 8th consecutive year

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KOAA) — In their lone matchup of the season, the Colorado College Tigers came from behind in the final period to defeat Air Force and keep the Pikes Peak trophy.

The trophy was introduced in 2013, honoring former Falcons and Tigers head coach John Matchefts.

The Tigers have won the trophy every year since 2018.

The scoring in this year’s match started in the second period as Tigers’ Bret Link beat the Falcon’s goalkeeper with a backhander. Link’s goal was his team-leading third of the season.

Air Force evened the score as Will Staring scored a power play goal from the top of the right circle.

With less than ten seconds to play in the middle period, Cole Christian scored on a rebound to give Air Force a 2-1 lead.

Colorado College’s Owen Beckner scored the ensuing two goals, setting a career high and putting the game back in the hands of the Tigers. Ryan Alexander scored on an empty net late in the third to give the Tigers the 4-2 victory.

Up next for the Tigers, they will travel to take on Northern Michigan in a weekend series.

Air Force will look for their first win as they host a weekend series against the University of St. Thomas.

