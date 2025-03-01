Colorado Boys Basketball: 5A and 6A first-round playoff results

COLORADO SPRINGS — All roads lead to the Denver Coliseum. After completion of the 5A and 6A “play-in” round, 32 teams remained in each bracket heading into the Friday night games.

Fourteen southern Colorado teams hit the hardwood with an opportunity to advance to the Sweet 16. Click the video player above for highlights and recaps from games at Mesa Ridge, Discovery Canyon, Cheyenne Mountain, and Palmer.

Scores to the reaming games can be found below.

6A:

No. 12 Arapahoe 73, No. 21 Doherty 64

No. 10 Fruita Monument 73, No. 23 Liberty 40

No. 3 Chaparral 75, No. 35 Pueblo West 57

No. 8 Severance 40, No. 25 Sand Creek 47

No. 9 Cheyenne Mountain 50, No. 24 Palisade 44 (OT)

No. 5 Discovery Canyon 43, No. 28 Mountain View 51

No. 12 Eagle Valley 56, No. 21 Falcon 62

No. 13 Rampart 56, No. 20 Durango 59

No. 2 Mesa Ridge 65, No. 31 Pueblo Central 51

No. 15 Thomas Jefferson 56, No. 18 Palmer Ridge 33

No. 10 Mead 48, No. 23 Lewis-Palmer 65

No. 6 Windsor 69, No. 27 Pueblo East 39

No. 14 Palmer 54, No. 19 Evergreen 40

_____

