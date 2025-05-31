Cheyenne Mountain baseball punches ticket to Saturday’s state championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Cheyenne Mountain’s baseball team was down, but not out. After falling to Golden in the opening round of the state tournament, the Red-Tailed Hawks won four straight consolation matches to make their way into the title game.

Cheyenne Mountain showed up to Erdle Field on Friday needing back-to-back wins to earn their rematch with Golden in the state championship. First up on their agenda was Palisade.

Cheyenne Mountain got out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning thanks to a two run RBI single by Charlie Scofield. The Bulldogs evened the score in the second inning before both teams added another run later in the game to tie it at three.

In the top of the seventh and final inning, Colton Johnson drove in two more runs for Cheyenne Mountain, ultimately giving them the 5-3 win. Scofield pitched the final two innings and finished with two strikeouts while giving up one hit and no runs.

Next up for the Red-Tailed Hawks was the Windsor Wizards.

Jansen Roberts set the tone for Cheyenne Mountain with a lead off double. They would finish the first inning with four hits and two runs scored. Scofield added to their lead with an RBI-single in the second.

Cheyenne Mountain went ahead 5-0 before Windsor finally got on the board in the seventh, but it was all too late as Cheyenne Mountain got the third and final out, winning 5-2.

Scofield pitched a six-inning shutout in game two to help secure their spot in Saturday’s game. They will take on Golden at 10 a.m. at the Air Force Academy.

___

_____

