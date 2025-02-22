Cañon City’s Doughty siblings earn wrestling titles together

CAÑON CITY — Kate and Jack Doughty may not be twins, but their wrestling careers are identical.

Kate was just a freshman when she made the podium for the first time, finishing the state tournament in third place. Jack was a sophomore at the time and though he qualified as a freshman, he didn’t place until taking third the same year as his younger sister.

Returning to the state tournament a year later, both Kate and Jack made it to the championship match. Kate was the first of the two to take the mat with a chance at winning the title, but she fell short and finished as the runner up.

Before Jack could take the mat, Kate told him that he needed to win his match since she had lost hers. Though he gave it his all, Jack was unable to win his title match and for a second straight year, they had finished in the same place.

“We think it’s pretty funny. How ironic that we place the same every year and we pretty much have the same records,” said Jack.

The siblings had a dominating junior and senior year. Kate entered the state tournament with an undefeated record, and Jack went in with only one loss on his. Three matches into the tournament, and they both found themselves in the championship match for a second straight year.

Kate was up first and after pinning her first three opponents, the final match was no walk in the park. It took all three periods to decide a winner, but she came out on top with a 9-3 decision.

“It was awesome watching her win. I was very excited for her. It put a lot of pressure on me to win also,” said Jack.

While they will always be rooting for each other when it comes to competition, they also keep the sibling rivalry going.

“I just remember in my head thinking ‘alright he’s going to go out there and somehow show me up.’ And then he did,” said Kate.

Jack pinned his opponent in the first period to claim his title. For the third straight year, they had placed the same, but this time, it was finally at the top of the podium.

Kate feels like her older brother got the one up on her because her match took all three periods, but he got his done in the first. However, Kate has one more year of high school and jokes that she will hang it over Jack’s head forever if she wins two titles, or even becomes a four time placer since he only placed three times.

___





Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings Along with many districts in Colorado, Pueblo School District 60 has seen a decline in enrollment, resulting in underutilized buildings. Pueblo School District 60 addressing enrollment decline with community meetings

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.