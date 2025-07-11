Cam Johnson may become your new favorite Denver Nugget

DENVER — Have you noticed that everybody has a podcast these days?

The boom in audio content works in the favor of Denver Nuggets fans because Cam Johnson is a regular on "The Old Man and the Three" podcast.

After being traded for Michael Porter Jr., Johnson joined the show to express his thoughts about being dealt to Denver.

"When you get the call, it happens fast," Johnson said. "I just finished a workout, I'm going to shower, and my agent calls me. I can tell from the tone of his voice that it's serious."

Johnson said it's been a whirlwind uprooting his life in New York to move to Colorado. In fact, he may simply swap houses with his good friend MPJ.

But on the basketball court, he knows he's walking into championship expectations at Ball Arena.

“The goal at the end of the day is to bring another championship back to Denver," Johnson said.

He said all the right things during his 40-plus-minute conversation on the podcast, which included fellow-new-Nugget Tim Hardaway Jr. Specifically, Johnson talked about the value he places on becoming a part of Denver's culture.

“[I'm hoping we can] establish that team camaraderie as quickly as possible and be ourselves and compete," Johnson said. "I think that’s what it comes down to. It’s not necessarily about barking or the words that you say. It’s about how you compete and how you carry yourself, how far you’re willing to go for your teammates and letting them know you have their back.”

If step one on his Nuggets to-do list is "be a good teammate," then item number two is "get on the big fella's good side."

“He’s a problem! He’s just a problem," Johnson said of three-time MVP and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. "That’s it. Period. From a pure numbers perspective, you’re not touching his output over the past couple years. It’s not accidental, he’s just that good.”

Over the last several years, Johnson has spoken glowingly about Jokic multiple times. Now that the two are teammates, Johnson believes both he and fellow newcomer Hardaway Jr. will benefit from the Joker's basketball mastery.

“Me and Tim [Hardaway Jr.] both really enjoy playing off high-level players," Johnson said. "We’re able to cut, find open spots, get up and down the court, make the right play, and it can just be simple.”

The math for Denver is simple: Nuggets starters played 80 percent of their playoff minutes last season. Conversely, the NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder saw their starters play a mere 62.9 percent.

Johnson believes the depth Denver's front office created this off-season is hugely important.

“Denver’s starting unit last year was incredibly efficient and really good," Johnson said. "I think the depth we have on this team now puts us in a position where we’re serious contenders.”

He's wasting no time putting his words into action. Johnson said he'll be tracking down his new Nuggets teammates at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

"We'll probably get in the gym at Summer League as a group, play a little bit," he said. "We'll get the guys together at some point in the summer again, play a little bit, get to know each other a little better. Then we'll lock in during that September period in training camp."

Johnson will certainly be hoping the Nuggets can lock in for a run at a title next season.

