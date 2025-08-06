'Building a world-class soccer organization': Denver Summit FC names its first head coach

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Summit FC, one of the newest additions to the National Women's Soccer League, has named its first head coach.

Nick Cushing will lead the team, which is expected to begin playing in 2026, and will oversee all coaching responsibilities, the team announced on Wednesday morning.

“Denver Summit FC’s commitment to building a world-class soccer organization really inspired me,” he said. “We have a passionate, committed fanbase and we have to put a team on the field that replicates that. Our team will play an attacking form of the game that excites our stadium and makes things difficult for our opponents. We want to create a winning team as well as a great experience for all of Colorado.”

Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative /Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative BOULDER, COLORADO - JULY 29: New head coach Nick Cushing of Denver Summit FC is photographed at Prentup Field at the University of Colorado Boulder in Boulder, Colorado (Photo by Justin Tafoya/Clarkson Creative Photography)

Most recently, Cushing returned to Manchester City Women as interim head coach for the end of last season, following two years as head coach of New York City FC in Major League Soccer.

He was part of the team that helped Manchester City Women bring home six major trophies, including the 2016 FA WSL title.

Denver Summit FC said Throughout his career, Cushing has worked with some of the biggest names in women's soccer, including the following:



Lucy Bronze

Steph Houghton

Carli Lloyd

Keira Walsh

Jill Scott

Georgia Stanway

Ella Toone

Nikita Parris

Lauren Hemp

Esme Morgan

Yui Hasegawa

Caroline Weir

Nadia Nadim

Khadija Shaw

Kerolin Miedema

Vivianne Miedema

“In order to be successful right away, you need people that have experienced environments like this, have built organizations, and have had success,” said Curt Johnson, Denver Summit FC's newly appointed general manager. “Nick brings world-class experience, a passion for player development, and a tactical vision that will excite Summit supporters. He’s won major trophies and is the right leader to guide us into our first season and beyond.”

To learn more about the new team and to purchase season tickets to watch them play, click here.

