Broncos single-game tickets will go on sale Aug. 2

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — A limited number of Denver Broncos single-game tickets will go on sale on Aug. 2 for 2022 season home games.

Ticket availability will vary by game, as the Broncos have sold out 393 consecutive regular-season games since 1970, according to the Broncos.

In early August, full-priced, half-priced, ADA, and United Club seat tickets will become available to the public for games at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos said buyers are limited to four full-price tickets per household per game.

Exactly 2,000 half-price tickets will be available per game and buyers are limited to four tickets per household. Orders that exceed these limits will be canceled. These tickets, which cannot be re-sold or transferred, start at $15, according to the Broncos website.

ADA-qualified patrons can purchase tickets for a limited amount of ADA seating. Call 720-258-3337 for more details on this.

All tickets will go on sale on Aug. 2 at 10 a.m. local time. Interested buyers can find tickets through Ticketmaster. All tickets for the 2022 season will be accessed through mobile ticketing. Printed PDF tickets are not valid for entry.

For more information on tickets, visit the Denver Broncos website or call the Broncos Ticket Office at 720-258-3333.