Broncos LB Alex Singleton reveals he had surgery for testicular cancer, reports 'great prognosis'

DENVER, Colo. — Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton underwent surgery for testicular cancer a day after the team's Thursday night win over the Las Vegas Raiders, he revealed Monday on social media.

The seven-year NFL veteran in his fourth season with the Broncos said his team believed he had caught the cancer early and that he had a "great prognosis" following surgery. The Broncos said Singleton's surgery was successful and that he could be back on the field in the coming weeks.

Singleton said a random drug test administered by the league a couple of weeks earlier had uncovered elevated levels of the hormone hCG, a sign of some cancers.

A visit with doctors determined he had a cancerous tumor, which he had surgically removed Friday.

In an X post on Monday, Singleton stated that he had shared the news with his teammates, saying he “stood before our team as a lucky man.”

I shared this news with our team this morning.



I’m grateful for everyone’s support and can’t wait to get back on the field soon!



Go Broncos! pic.twitter.com/6qge5tPirn — Alex Singleton (@alexsingleton49) November 10, 2025

He said he was thankful that the cancer was caught early, but he is awaiting additional test results.

He said he struggled with sharing the news publicly, but said if his diagnosis helps others, then it was worth it.

“I wrestled with sharing such personal information publicly. But the fact is, if it helps one person decide to pay closer attention to their body, then it is well worth it. Early detection and regular screenings save lives and can save loved ones from a lot of grief. Heck, I have a wife, Sam, and daughter, Tallyn, along with an amazing family back in California,” Singleton wrote in the X post.

Singleton has been a fixture on a Broncos defense that ranks in the top 3 in the NFL in both yardage and points this season, playing more than 99% of the team's defensive snaps (660). His 89 total tackles rank 5th in the league after Week 10.

He was also the Broncos' 2024 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, which is given annually to a player who makes strong contributions on and off the field.

“Our No. 1 priority is Alex's health and well-being, and we are grateful it appears the cancer was caught early. Alex and his family have our unwavering support as we look forward to welcoming him back on the field soon,” the Broncos said in a statement.

ILB Alex Singleton on Friday underwent successful surgery for testicular cancer, which was diagnosed last week. Alex is recovering well from the procedure with doctors optimistic he could return to play in the coming weeks pending additional test results.



Our No. 1 priority is… pic.twitter.com/KpZbakdiFL — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 10, 2025

