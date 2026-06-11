Broncos give coach Sean Payton 5-year contract through the 2030 season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Head coach Sean Payton spearheaded the Denver Broncos' return to relevance and is now set to steer the team through the rest of this decade after signing a new five-year contract Thursday.

Payton's new deal replaces one that ran through 2027 and coincides with the extension recently signed by general manager George Paton. Both deals run through 2030.

“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround over the past three seasons, instilling a winning culture with high expectations,” said team owner and CEO Greg Penner in a statement. “I appreciate the close partnership he shares with George Paton along with the alignment and stability across our football operations. We're thrilled for Sean to continue leading our team as head coach, building on our progress during such an exciting time for the Broncos.”

Payton, who is 62 years old, said he's pleased his contract runs concurrently with his GM's.

“It makes all the sense in the world. I'm super appreciative of that opportunity,” said Payton.

Asked how much longer he aspired to coach, Payton said, “I haven't given a lot of thought to the endgame. I've got a lot of juice left and enjoy what we're doing.”

Payton said he's been spoiled by getting to serve as head coach for both the Saints, with whom he won a Super Bowl, and the Broncos. Tom Benson and subsequently his wife, Gayle Benson, owned the Saints during Payton’s tenure as head coach in New Orleans and Mickey Loomis was general manager and executive vice president of football operations.

“To go 2-for-2 with that is hard in our league,” said Payton. “So, I'm thankful they want me back and I'll do everything I can to continue to keep winning.”

That includes handing off play-calling duties to new offensive coordinator Davis Webb this season. Webb had served as quarterbacks coach since Payton's arrival in 2023.

“I think it helps a lot, just his experience with the system, with Bo (Nix), with the current players," said Payton. “He's not coming in new, learning it all. He's doing well, the process is going well."

Webb, who's only a few years removed from his quarterback playing career, was interviewed for head coaching vacancies during the last cycle but said he's glad he stuck around for this promotion.

“I love it here,” said Webb. "I love the staff we have here. I love the players we have here. I love the ownership we have here. I love the front office, and there was no doubt in my mind I wanted to be here.”

Webb said the biggest draw to staying in Denver was continuing to work with Payton, whom he's watched build the offense, the culture and the game plans.

“This is a fun offense to be a part of and the most attractive thing is leaning on Sean, being in game plan meetings with him, using his experience," said Webb. “... I'm very blessed to be here with a gold jacket head coach, a great young quarterback and learn from those guys every single day."

All-Pro defensive lineman Zach Allen said Payton's extension is welcome news.

“What he's done here has been incredible,” said Allen. “You know, a lot of us here signed extensions and a big reason why was because of him and so it's fully deserved and we're really happy for him.”

Payton is 33-21 including playoffs in three seasons in Denver. Overall, he has a career regular-season record of 184-108 and a 10-10 mark in the playoffs. His 184 victories are second most to Kansas City coach Andy Reid's 279 among active NFL head coaches.

Payton was 8-9 in his first season in Denver, then went 10-7 and ended the franchise’s eight-year playoff drought in 2024, losing to the Bills in the divisional round.

The Broncos went 14-3 last season, earned the AFC's top seed and secured their first playoff victory since winning Super Bowl 50 when they beat Buffalo.

But Nix broke his right ankle late in overtime and watched as backup Jarrett Stidham replaced him in the AFC championship, which Denver lost to New England.

Nix recently had a second procedure on his right ankle and is slated to participate in the Broncos' mandatory minicamp next week after doing light work the last two weeks.

Payton bristled when asked about Nix's mobility maybe being affected by the ankle operations.

“Listen, he's going to be like completely clean mobility-wise,” said Payton. “He's out here like today going through two-minute reps, walkthrough reps. I mean, he's young and one of his great assets is his ability to avoid sacks and escape from the pocket and I don't think you'll see that hindered at all.”

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

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