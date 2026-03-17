Broncos get star wide receiver Jaylen Waddle from Dolphins in a blockbuster trade, AP sources say

DENVER (AP) - The Denver Broncos have acquired standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in a blockbuster deal that sends three draft picks to the Miami Dolphins, including a first-rounder, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Both spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been announced. The Dolphins will receive the 30th overall pick in next month’s NFL draft, along with picks in the third and fourth rounds. Denver will get Miami’s fourth-rounder along with Waddle.

The Broncos were the only team not to sign a free agent outside of retaining their own players before making this deal.

Waddle gives Bo Nix another main playmaker along with Courtland Sutton, boosting a passing offense that finished 11th in the NFL last season.

The Broncos were the AFC’s No. 1 seed last season but lost to New England in the AFC championship game without Nix, who broke his ankle in a game against Buffalo in the divisional round.

Waddle, a first-round pick in 2021, had three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his career but hasn’t reached that total since 2023.

The 27-year-old Waddle has averaged 81 receptions, 1,098 yards receiving and six touchdowns over his five-year career. He had a career-high 104 catches as a rookie and had 1,356 yards receiving in 2022 when he led the NFL with 18.1 yards per catch.

Overall, Waddle has 373 receptions for 5,039 yards and 26 TDs.

The rebuilding Dolphins previously released five-time All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. They fired coach Mike McDaniel after going 7-10 last season and hired Jeff Hafley to replace him.

Miami invested $45 million guaranteed in Malik Willis to replace Tagovailoa.

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AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

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